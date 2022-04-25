Las Vegas Cinemacon 2022 reveals first look at Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ (VIDEO)

A poster for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' was spotted at CinemaCon 2022. — Picture courtesy of Lionsgate via ETX Studio

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — A banner for the upcoming sequel to the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 was spotted at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the legendary hitman.

According to Bleeding Cool, the poster was featured at the convention halls at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is expected to be the headlining movie to be promoted by Lionsgate during their panel this Thursday.

After being delayed at the end of 2021, Lionsgate announced the fourth film of the franchise slated for a March 24 2023 release in a promotional video on social media.

Apart from returning cast members Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane, the film will also add martial arts superstar Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgard to its cast.

Following the shocking twist at the end of John Wick: Chapter 3, the fourth installment will feature Wick’s continuing exploits as a vengeful outcast hitman of the underworld.

Not much else is known about the plot at this time.