TGV Cinemas unveils Marvel Super Pass in partnership with Maybank, Disney to reward moviegoers

TGV Cinemas joins forces with Maybank and Disney to launch the Marvel Super Pass. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Marvel fans awaiting a string of blockbusters arriving on the big screen this year are in for a treat by TGV Cinemas.

The cinema chain has announced a partnership with Maybank and Disney to introduce an exclusive Marvel movie pass to offer fans access to the top three Marvel movies this year at a great value.

The Marvel Super Pass, available exclusively via the TGV e-shop, is a virtual e-card containing five movie tickets that can be redeemed for any or all three Marvel Studios movies.

The movies are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Maybank card members will receive two additional complimentary movie tickets for every Marvel Super Pass purchase.

TGV Cinemas chief marketing officer Mohit Bhargava said with these major blockbusters hitting the big screen soon, the Marvel Super Pass aims to reward fans and Maybank card members with greater savings.

“TGV is extremely excited to be launching this exclusive offer for Marvel fans, especially in the lead up to the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is building up to be one of the biggest movies of the year.

“We would like to thank our long-standing partners at Maybank and Disney for their collaboration on this project.”

The Marvel Super Pass is available for purchase over here while stocks last.