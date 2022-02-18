BTS member J-Hope receives RM1,000 gold toilet brush from bandmate Jin for his birthday

BTS member J-Hope was gifted a limited-edition gold toilet brush for his special day. ― Pictures from Instagram/@bts_jhope, Alessi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 ― Picking out the perfect birthday gift for a world-famous pop star perhaps isn’t the easiest task.

BTS member J-Hope turns 29 today and his fellow bandmate Jin chose to present the rapper with a gold toilet brush as an early birthday gift recently.

Fans of the globally successful Korean boyband were quick to point out that the ornate toilet brush is from the Italian luxury home accessories brand Alessi that cost an eye-watering €250 (RM1,190).

There are only 999 units of the toilet brush by Italian home accessories brand Alessi. ― Screengrab from Alessi

The limited-edition toilet brush was designed by famed Italian industrial designer Stefano Giovannoni and there are only 999 numbered copies.

The less than ordinary lavatory brush was among other gifts including a box of strawberries and a birthday cake that featured a number 29 cake topper.

In a couple of social media posts, J-Hope whose real name is Jung Ho-seok thanked Jin whose real name is Kim Seok-jin for the early and unique gifts.

BTS fans better known as ARMY were amused by the unusual gift choice.

“What do you get the man who has everything? A gold toilet brush of course,” said one fan.

“Never in my life did I think I would see limited edition/gold and toilet brush in the same sentence, stanning BTS is truly an experience in every aspect,” said another fan.