PETALING JAYA, May 6 — Canadian rapper Drake’s latest diss track has a less than flattering reference to Malaysia.

In the ongoing beef between him and American rapper Kendrick Lamar titled The Heart Part 6, Drake spits out, “I slit your throat with the razor and do Rick Ross air like that one flight from Malaysia”.

In an analysis of the lyrics, Genius.com pointed out the lyrics was in reference to American rapper Rick Ross whose plane had an emergency crash landing on May 3, 2024, where he “jokingly made a video ‘blaming’ Drake for the incident, claiming that he had his plane shot down by a fighter jet.”

The new track runs with the joke, and while some believe it was in reference to the missing MH370 that disappeared on March 8, 2014, along with its 227 passengers and 12 crew members, the reference more aptly describes the ill-fated MH17 that was shot down by Russian-controlled forces on July 17 2014, while flying over eastern Ukraine, killing 283 passengers and 15 crew members onboard.

Advertisement

The feud started with Lamar taking shots at J. Cole and Drake on a verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s Like That, and both have been trading barbs since, with Lamar turning up the heat, with Euphoria and 6:16 in LA, while Drake hit back with Family Matters.

Lamar then fired back with Meet the Grahams, followed by Not Like Us, featuring some of the most brutal accusations towards Drake.

Advertisement