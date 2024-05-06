SEPANG, May 6 — The secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL) and chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa has arrived in Malaysia to attend the International Conference of Religious Leaders and the Conference of Asian Religious Scholars 2024 scheduled to take place on May 7 and 8.

The special aircraft carrying Sheikh Mohammed and other members of the delegation landed at 10.20pm at the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

His arrival was welcomed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Malaysia, Mesaad Ibrahim Al-Sulaim.

Sheikh Mohammed is expected to join nearly 2,000 religious figures and intellectuals from 57 countries to discuss the development of a shared vision for civilisation to unite the values of moderation and unity, address the threat of extremism, as well as transform conflicts into understanding, cooperation, and unity.

The conference aims to emphasise the importance of religion in promoting world peace, strengthening unity among people and exploring ways to collaborate.

It will also launch initiatives emanating from the Charter of Makkah and highlight noble religious values.

Co-organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and MWL, the International Conference of Religious Leaders will be held tomorrow, while the Conference of Asian Religious Scholars will be held on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to deliver the International Conference of Religious Leaders’ keynote speech tomorrow on the theme of “Unity in Diversity” while the theme for the Conference of Asian Religious Scholars is “Unity”.

The closing ceremony Conference of Asian Religious Scholars will be officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Wednesday. — Bernama