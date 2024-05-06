KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed his condolences to all the family members of Datuk Hail Amir, who died today.

Ahmad Zahid in his Facebook post also prayed for the family to remain strong during this testing time.

“May the soul of the late Datuk Hail be blessed and placed among the righteous,” read the post.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia had lost another gem of the local artistic scene, a talented and big-hearted singer and actor from the 1970s.

The news of the passing of Hail, 76, whose real name is Abdul Hail Amir at 3.43pm at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), was confirmed by the president of the Artistes Association of Malaysia (Seniman), Rozaidi Abdul Jamil, who is better known as Zed Zaidi.

Hail was famous for songs like Seloka Hari Raya, Menunggu Nasi Minyak, and Antara Matamu dan Mataku, which he sang as a duet with Uji Rashid.

The father of four received his Datukship in 2022 from the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara. — Bernama

