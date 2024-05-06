KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) wants the four candidates contesting for the Kuala Kubu Baru (KBB) seat to stand their stand about the incinerator that is planned to be built in Batu Arang, just 54km away in Selangor.

Its secretary-general Koh Swe Yong said his party welcomes the call started by a local civil society group opposed to the incinerator’s construction for the by-election candidates to visit the proposed site.

“We welcome the discussion with the committee and are prepared to arrange for the four candidates to meet with the committee either at the PRM campaign office or at a suitable location,” he said in a statement today.

He said the proposed meeting presents an opportunity for all candidates and leaders from the various political parties to engage in direct dialogue with the committee.

Advertisement

He added that the interaction would enable the candidates to understand the concerns raised and explore alternative solutions beyond the incinerator, aimed at addressing the needs of both residents and the environment.

“After a briefing by the committee, each candidate can make their stance and consider the committee's recommendations for actions that benefit the residents and the environment,” he said.

PRM is fielding Hafizah Zainudin as a candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru state seat against three others: Pang Sock Tao from DAP-Pakatan Harapan, Khairul Azhari Saut from Bersatu-Perikatan Nasional, and independent Nyau Ke Xin.

Advertisement

Tomorrow will be early voting for police and military personnel and their spouses who are registered voters in the constituency while polling day is on May 11.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the Selangor state election last August, Lee who was also from DAP, beat candidates from PN, PRM and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,119 votes.