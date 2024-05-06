KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Two men, who were arrested for displaying the photo of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia on a vehicle for the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election campaign, will be charged today.

Inspector-general of police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that both individuals, aged 66, will be charged at the Kuala Kubu Baharu Magistrates court.

“The charges against the two men were filed after investigation papers were submitted to the deputy public prosecutor’s office yesterday,” he said when contacted.

He added that the charges would be brought under Section 4A (1) of the Election Offences Act 1954 for malicious intent.

Previously, the media reported that police had arrested two men and seized a four-wheel drive vehicle for displaying images of the King and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election campaign.

Both individuals were remanded for three days from May 5 until tomorrow. — Bernama

