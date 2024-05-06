KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A man has been arrested to help in police investigations into the incident where a national footballer was splashed with acid at a shopping centre in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the man, in his 20s, was nabbed in Pandan Indah, Ampang, near here, last night by a team from the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters.

He has been remanded for two days.

“The man was tracked down based on investigation findings at the scene, namely the registration number of the Yamaha motorcycle used in the incident.

“We have yet to establish the motive for the incident,” Razarudin told Bernama at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (Natsec) Asia 2024 Exhibition here today.

Razarudin said police have recorded statements from three people, including the victim Faisal Halim, and several more individuals will be called up today to assist in the investigations.

According to media reports, Selangor FC winger Faisal was injured in the acid attack.

He was taken to a private hospital in Petaling Jaya and his condition was reported to be stable.

Police have opened an investigation paper under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Razarudin denied that the attacks on Faisal and Terengganu FC (TFC) player Akhyar Abdul Rashid were linked to illegal betting and attempts to fix match results.

“As I have said, no one should fabricate stories as investigations are ongoing. Give us the time and space to investigate these cases,” he added.

Last Thursday, sensational national striker Akhyar was assaulted and robbed in Kuala Terengganu.

Akhyar is said to have been injured after being hit on the head with a blunt object.

Meanwhile, Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said police have stepped up security for TFC players following these incidents.

He said a police officer had been appointed as a liaison officer between police and TFC.

“Through this officer, we have asked for the addresses and telephone numbers of all TFC players for the Patrol Car Unit, Motorcycle Patrol Unit and Crime Prevention Patrol personnel to conduct patrols and monitoring,” he told Bernama when contacted today. — Bernama