KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — He may have won two Oscars, two Grammys, a Golden Globe and six National Awards in the last 30 years but Indian music maestro A.R. Rahman says his musical journey “has just started”.

And, that is why the “Mozart of Madras” turned down a Hollywood company’s offer to make his biopic based on his biography written by Krishna Trilok.

Rahman, 58, debuted as a music composer in Mani Ratnam’s film, Roja, in 1992 which gave him his first National Award for best music direction.

Four years later, he performed his very first concert in Malaysia and it formed an ever-lasting sense of attachment and belonging with the country.

“Malaysians are my craziest audience. Whenever I feel low, I think about them and I get my energy back.

“I find the audience here to be very evolved, mature and passionate people.

“Whatever I sing, they will take the good from it,” Rahman said during a virtual interview with Malay Mail on Sunday.

Rahman will return to perform for the seventh time in Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on July 27.

AR Rahman Live in Kuala Lumpur 2024, is organised by Star Planet.

“My concert reflects what I would like for people to hear. It’s not just a job for me.

“It is passion, it is love and it is an offering,” he said, adding that live performances allow him to form “a soul connection” with his audience.

The music composer said he is still curating the song list for the concert as well as on the artists who will be joining him.

He, however, hinted that the concert in July will feature a mix of his non-Tamil compositions, including Hindi songs.

“Since I am from Chennai catering to the world for music, I feel people should know about my work in other languages too, whether it is in English or Hindi.

“Most of them (Tamil Nadu people) are proud that someone from their land has gone out and done incredible stuff. So, I acknowledge that,” he explained.

Rahman was also coy on whether Malaysian singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, who rendered a Tamil song at his concert last year, will be performing again this round.

Nevertheless, he expressed his hope to meet more Malaysian artists and collaborate with them in his future projects.

“There are no boundaries in art. I would love to use the talents (that I meet),” he said.

Whenever he comes down for a concert, Rahman said he usually dons a face mask and visits the local markets and tries the street food.

“Malacca is another place that I love. In fact, I was meditating and watching the sunrise at a beach there last new year,” he added.

Starting May 8, tickets for the AR Rahman Live in Kuala Lumpur 2024 concert can be purchased at my.bookmyshow.com and ticket2U.com.my.