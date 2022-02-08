Are you on Mars? Malaysians poke fun at actress Wawa Zainal for not wearing a face mask in public

Social media users asked the actress and businesswoman if she was living on a different planet, seeing that face masks are compulsory in public. ― Screengrabs via TikTok

PETALING JAYA, Feb 8 ― Malaysian social media users had a field day trolling actress and businesswoman Wawa Zainal for not wearing a mask while she was out in public.

A clip uploaded showed Wawa strutting in a catwalk-style video in front of a popular shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur where she was surrounded by pedestrians.

It is believed the 30-year-old whose real name is Nur Hawa Zainal was conducting a photoshoot in the TikTok post.

Observant Malaysians were quick to point out that the Sejadah Untuk Dia star was seen without a face mask in a crowded public space at a time when the Omicron variant is sweeping across the nation.

Other pedestrians in the clip who walked past the actress adhered to Covid-19 safety protocols by wearing a face mask.

The actress who asked fans to guess her location in her caption received searing responses over her decision to go maskless.

“Oh, she must be on the planet Saturn because she’s not wearing a mask,” one comment said.

“This is on Mars,” a second person said.

“Definitely not in Malaysia, because we have to wear a mask here, she’s probably on Pluto,” another added in jest.

Others gave the celebrity the benefit of the doubt, saying that she may have removed her face covering temporarily to shoot the video.

Wawa has yet to respond to the comments at the time of writing.

In Malaysia, wearing a face mask is compulsory in public to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Malaysia recorded 11,034 Covid-19 cases yesterday.