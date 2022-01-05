Jason Derulo punches, slaps hecklers at Las Vegas hotel (VIDEO)

The ‘Savage Love’ singer received a trespassing notice from the hotel and was removed from the property. — Picture via Instagram/YouTube screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — US singer Jason Derulo does not like being mistaken for another music star.

The 32-year-old did not hold back when two men allegedly misidentified him as R&B icon Usher at a Las Vegas hotel.

In a clip obtained by entertainment news site TMZ, the Savage Love singer is seen getting into a scuffle after he was trolled by an unknown duo.

“Hey, Usher! F**k you, b****,” one of them is heard yelling out at Derulo as they passed the singer-songwriter near the escalator.

Derulo did not take kindly to being called someone else and charged towards the man before punching him in the face, sending him to the floor.

The Take You Dancing singer also allegedly slapped the second man moments before security arrived at the scene to break up the fight.

According to TMZ, police were called to the Aria hotel in the wee hours of Tuesday morning after Derulo lashed out on the men.

The two victims did not want to press charges at the time of the incident but have up to a year to change their minds.

As for Derulo, the singer received a trespassing notice from the hotel and was removed from the property.

Although the men appeared to be bleeding from their facial wounds, they didn’t require a trip to the hospital.

TMZ said it reached out to Derulo’s representative but have yet to receive a response