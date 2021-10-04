Son of Bollywood actor Datuk Shah Rukh Khan arrested during drug raid on a cruise ship

Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood actor Datuk Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The son of Bollywood heartthrob Datuk Shah Rukh Khan was arrested with seven others following a drug raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Times of India reported that the raid that netted Aryan Khan, 23, yielded 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of Ecstasy, and 5 gram of MD with Aryan booked for consumption of charas.

NCB has been granted custody until today where he is being investigated for purchase, possession, and use of banned substances, ndtv reported.

Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said his client was arrested on the basis of chat messages.

“Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat onboard the cruise.

“He was there because he had been invited. He didn’t even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him.

“He was arrested on the basis of chat only,” Maneshinde was quoted as saying.

The NCB team had boarded the Goa-bound ship disguised as passengers on Saturday morning.

Officials said that the party onboard the ship began after it left Mumbai and was at sea.

The raids began at 10 am and went on till 2 pm.

During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments, and purses.

Aryan is the eldest of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s three children and a graduate of the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California.