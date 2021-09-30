US reality show star Khloe Kardashian's first ad for clothing company fails to get past censorship, deemed too racy (VIDEO)

Khloé Kardashian's maiden advertisement for clothing company Good American will not make it to the airwaves as it has been deemed too racy. ― Picture via Facebook/ Good American

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 ― Reality television star Khloé Kardashian's maiden advertisement for clothing company Good American will not make it to the airwaves as it has been deemed too racy.

People.com reported that the matter was confirmed by the brand less than 24 hours after Good American dropped its Find the One campaign on social media.

According to the brand, TV networks rejected the advertisement for being “too racy” and calling out Kardashian for not being “properly clothed.”

In the 30-second clip, the 36-year-old lounges topless in bed wearing a pair of Good American Good Legs jeans and covers her chest with white sheets.

Good American said: “Good American's Find The One campaign, which launched yesterday September 28, was ultimately rejected by TV networks due to the video being too racy, sharing that 'all parties should be properly clothed.' If wearing a great pair of denim is wrong then Good American doesn't want to be right.”

The brand however said that the advertisement was made to uplift and inspire confidence in women.

“As a brand built on empowering women to celebrate their bodies with confidence by offering high-quality denim and apparel in all sizes, Good American's Find the One campaign is meant to uplift and celebrate that feeling of sexiness and confidence that all women experience when finding the perfect pair of jeans.”

The fashion label said they would “edit the advertisement for approval to eventually air.”

Kardashian has yet to comment on the matter.

Older sister Kourtney, 42, stars in the digital Find the One campaign where she also poses topless in a Good American denim.

Good American was launched by Khloé and co-founder Emma Grede in 2016.

The debut denim collection made US$1 million (RM4.2 million) on its first day of sales in October, making it the biggest denim launch in apparel history.