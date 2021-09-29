Beijing wants celebrities to stop using heavy makeup to cover up their natural beauty

As Beijing continues to tighten its entertainment industry, now China wants removal of artists who use heavy makeup. ― AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

UALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Beijing continues to pressure its entertainment industry to conform to certain social rules.

In the latest commentary piece issued by state-linked media Guang Ming Daily, it said celebrities, be it men or women, should not use heavy makeup to cover up their natural beauty.

It stresses that they should instead use their strength, acting skills, and artistic ethics to gain the recognition of the audience.

Hong Kong’s hk01.com reported that there are works featuring good-looking actors and actresses who did not know how to act.

“They are just there to complete the production which then led to inferior works,” read the commentary, adding that there are male celebrities who put on heavy makeup with lipstick and this does not reflect the image of a Chinese man.

The commentary also told producers to remove actors that use heavy makeup.

For celebrities who have started to abandon heavy makeup to adhere to Beijing's wishes, the daily said they should go beyond that and show their masculinity.

“Let the change come from the heart,” added the commentary.

Early this month, the Beijing Performance Industry Association has proposed that entertainers be made compulsory to have work certificates before they are allowed to work in the country.

Its president Zhang Haijun was quoted as saying that artistes must be made to undergo ideological, political, theoretical, professional, and moral training before the certificates are issued.