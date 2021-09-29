Azri Iskandar fully vaccinated but ‘not happy with it’, says wife Elly Suriarty

Azri Iskandar is now fully vaccinated despite his, wife Ellie and their children's stance in refusing the Covid-19 vaccine. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Actor Azri Iskandar is fully vaccinated despite his, wife, actress Elly Suriarty and their children’s public stance in refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.

The revelation came after Ellie Suriaty told mStar that Azri had gone behind her back to get vaccinated.

“I’m fine with him taking the vaccine.

“I don’t want to pick a fight because it’s his choice.

“Although he’s not happy with it (getting vaccinated) but since he’s the head of the family, he has to earn a living.”

She said her husband had no choice but to take the vaccine as it is a requirement for all creative industry workers to get vaccinated in order to work.

Previously, Ellie and Azri made headlines for protesting the Covid-19 vaccinations.

Although she dismissed the thought of her family as anti-vaxxers, the actress stood firm in her decision to refuse the vaccine, opting for ‘alternative’ ways to keep healthy.

Last month, Azri and Ellie’s children, 17-year-old Azrell Omar and 12-year-old Nur Azreen Omar lodged a police report to express their right to refuse the government’s vaccination on students.