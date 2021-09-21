Wang Leehom apologises for violating Taiwan’s Covid-19 restrictions

Taiwan's Mandopop star Wang Leehom apologised for violating the republic's Covid-19 restrictions. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Mandopop star Wang Leehom has publicly apologised for violating Taiwan’s Covid-19 restrictions.

In a post on his Instagram, the 45-year-old thanked social media users and the media for the reminder.

“I have misunderstood the seven days self-monitoring requirement after completion of quarantine,” he wrote in the post, adding that he would take responsibility for it.

He now faces a fine ranging between NT$10,000 (RM1,507) and NT$300,000 (RM45,223).

Wang was called out after a photo of him gathering at the home of Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu with celebrities Blackie Chen and wife Christine Fan, as well as music producer Eric Chen went viral.

Wang had returned from the US and completed his 14-day quarantine in Taipei on Sept 16.

While Wang is considered to have completed his quarantine, according to Taiwan’s health rules, he was still required to monitor his health for another seven days and not allowed to take part in group activities or gatherings.

He was also not supposed to leave his home unless absolutely necessary.

Hsu, meanwhile, also issued an apology via her Instagram and deleted the picture.