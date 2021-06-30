Britney Spears blasts paparazzi for stalking her in Hawaii following conservatorship bombshell

Spears is being hounded by the paparazzi following the court hearing on her conservatorship. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, June 30 — Britney Spears has lashed out at paparazzi for stalking her during her vacation on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

The 39-year-old pop star did not mince her words when she posted an angry Instagram video this morning warning shutterbugs not to approach her while she’s on holiday.

“So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now. The paps know where I am and it’s really not fun.

“It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture,” wrote Spears in the caption.

She also claimed that the paparazzi were editing her photos and “distort(ing)” her body, though she did not provide specific examples of this.

“I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me.

“It’s rude and it’s mean, so paps kindly f*** you and f*** off.”

Spears’ video, set to the tune of Lily Allen’s song F*** You had a caption asking photographers and fans not to speak to her while she is texting, saying that doing so is “rude.”

The caption was followed by a clip of the Circus singer strolling along the beach in a red bikini and a face mask.

She also included a video of people singing along to her 2000 hit single Oops, I Did It Again during a recent Pride Month parade.

“This is what fans and paps should be doing instead!” she wrote.

Spears’ outburst comes on the heels of the explosive court hearing on her 13-year conservatorship last week.

She suffered a mental breakdown back in 2008, prompting her father Jamie Spears to petition the court for legal control over his daughter’s life and finances.

The multi-platinum artist told a United States judge that the arrangement was “abusive” and damaging to her mental health, claiming that she had been drugged, made to perform against her will, and forced to keep an intrauterine device inside her body to prevent her from having more kids.

