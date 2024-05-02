PUTRAJAYA, May 2 ― The RM30 million allocation for the Malaysian Indians Skills Initiative (Misi) under Kesuma-Mitra demonstrates the government's unwavering commitment to the Indian community.

Indian Community Transformation Unit’s (Mitra) Special Task Force Committee chairman, P. Prabakaran, stated that Misi Kesuma-Mitra is a collaboration between Mitra and the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) aimed at the transformation of skilled labour.

Advertisement

“In total, RM30 million has been allocated under Kesuma to facilitate Misi programmes, with Kesuma contributing RM10 million, Mitra providing RM10 million, and, as announced by the prime minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) yesterday, the Ministry of Finance will contribute RM10 million,” said the Batu Member of Parliament.

He was speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Office officiated by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, last night.

Prabakaran emphasised that the prime minister's announcement underscores the unity government's commitment to addressing the community’s issues and leading efforts to transform the Indian community, adding that any allegations suggesting otherwise are entirely false.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim Chee Keong, stated that Misi, which is spearheaded by Kesuma through the Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and MITRA, aims to enhance the skills of Indian youth.

“This initiative aligns with Kesuma's 3K aspirations, which aim to enhance skills, success, and welfare of workers,” he said in a statement today.

He added that further details about the training programmes under Misi will be announced shortly. ― Bernama