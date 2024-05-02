KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — After making a huge impact here last year, legendary music maestro A.R. Rahman is back.

This time, the 57-year-old will perform on July 27 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in a concert organised by Star Planet.

Star Planet managing director Datuk Alan Foo said they are thrilled to bring a true icon of the music industry to Malaysia.

“Rahman’s music transcends boundaries and speaks to the hearts of millions worldwide,” he said.

With a career spanning over three decades, Rahman has garnered global acclaim for his contributions to music, earning prestigious accolades including Academy Awards, Grammy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

Tickets priced from RM98 onwards will be available for purchase from May 8 at 2pm via http://my.bookmyshow.com and http://ticket2U.com.my.

For further details, visit http://www.starplanet.com.my.

