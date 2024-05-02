KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 ― Blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, or Papagomo, was charged in the Sessions Court here today with posting seditious publication against His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia on his X account.

Wan Muhammad Azri, 41, who is also a former Umno Youth exco member, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

He was charged with committing the offence at a condominium unit in Bukit Bintang here on April 29 at noon.

The charge, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same act, provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment of up to three years or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Khairul Azreem Mamat, Mohd Sabri Othman, and Abdul Malik Ayob prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyers Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali and Logen Eskander Abdullah. ― Bernama

