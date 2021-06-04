K-rapper Ravi apologises for allegedly racy lyrics referencing girl group Red Velvet

Ravi has promised to take down one of his songs from music streaming services after its lyrics sparked anger amongst Red Velvet fans. — Pictures via Instagram/ravithecrackkidz and Facebook/RedVelvet

PETALING JAYA, June 4 — South Korean rapper Ravi has apologised to Red Velvet after the girl group’s fans accused him of sexualising the members in the lyrics of his song Red Velvet.

Ravi said he is “reflecting on (his) complacency” regarding the situation, based on a statement released through his label GROOVL1N’s official Twitter.

The 28-year-old said that he never expected his lyrics to make anyone uncomfortable but acknowledged that he had failed to consider other people’s feelings during the writing process.

“I thought a lot about how I should take responsibility for this, and today, I personally called (Red Velvet’s label) SM Entertainment to apologise to the Red Velvet members and the company.

“Of course, I feel responsible and sorry for creating this situation in the first place.

“Shamefully, while working on this song, I did not realise that many people would find the lyrics uncomfortable,” said Ravi, based on translations by Koreaboo.

Ravi, whose real name is Kim Won-sik, also promised to take down the song from music streaming sites to avoid further controversies.

The Vixx member released his solo album Roses yesterday and Red Velvet fans immediately pointed out suggestive lyrics on the track Red Velvet featuring singer Jamie.

While the title and lyrics make allusions to the dessert of the same name, eagle-eyed social media users noted how Ravi had included several references to Red Velvet’s songs and the members’ names.

The lines, “I take a bite out of red velvet/I can’t hold it back anymore, stop testing me” and “You and I shouldn’t be in the same room by ourselves” also sparked backlash as many felt that it painted the Red Velvet members in a sexual light.

In an interview with Sports Today, Ravi confirmed that the references to the girl group were intentional but did not comment on the supposedly inappropriate nature of the lyrics.

Red Velvet fans then demanded an apology from Ravi and some have been branding his lyrics as “sexual harassment.”

The problem with Ravi isn't him obviously mentioning RV then saying he didn't know them, the problem is the sexual themes in the song alongside an actual girl group being mentioned in the song is what makes this so controversial. — Kitty (@WashiWashiKitty) June 3, 2021

korean fans are the first one who called out ravi song bcos even in their own perspective, in the context of their own language, the lyrics is so wrong and disrespectful especially to red velvet — lj | HELLO💚 | ssw2💙 (@hamsterwanwan) June 3, 2021

Another K-pop girl group was involved in a similar controversy closer to home this week.

Malaysian rapper Namewee was blasted online for writing the lyric “always watch Blackpink and masturbate” in his song You Know Who Is My Father.

The 38-year-old has yet to respond to Blackpink fans demanding him to apologise to the Kill This Love singers.