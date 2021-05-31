Neelofa’s mother lodges police report after admin accidentally posts criticism of Johor Sultan on her Instagram account

Noor Kartini said she lodged the report to protect herself from any untoward accusations. — Picture via Instagram/noorkartini

PETALING JAYA, May 31 — The mother of celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa has lodged a police report after a social media administrator accidentally shared a screenshot criticising the Johor Ruler on her Instagram.

Datin Noor Kartini Noor Mohamed made the report at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail police station yesterday and said that her Instagram account had been “misused” to make the controversial posting.

“I have never permitted any of my social media admins to put out statements or postings of a political nature on my Instagram, what more to slander or provoke the institution of Malay rulers,” wrote Noor Kartini on Instagram.

She extended an apology to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar over the incident.

Social media was abuzz on Sunday evening after people noticed that Noor Kartini’s Instagram had posted a Story of the Johor Ruler and a caption chastising him in relation to the Agong, the nationwide Emergency, and Covid-19 lockdowns.

The post was deleted minutes after it was uploaded but not before eagle-eyed social media users managed to take screenshots.

Noor Kartini’s social media manager Zulshafiqah Zulkafli then posted an Instagram statement in the wee hours of this morning to own up to the gaffe.

Zulshafiqah claimed that she did not write the caption in the Instagram Story and that it was merely a screenshot of someone else’s post, which she had reportedly saved for “reference.”

“The purpose of that screenshot was only for my own reference and I had no intention of posting it on Datin Noor Kartini’s Instagram or my personal Instagram page.

“I also want to clarify that the photo and original caption that was posted was not written by me or Datin Noor Kartini,” she wrote.

Zulshafiqah also promised to give her cooperation to the police and help facilitate investigations into the matter.