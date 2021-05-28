Norman Hakim and Abby Abadi’s family slapped with RM8,000 fine for Hari Raya house gathering

Norman, his wife Memey, ex-wife Abby and her husband were each served with an RM2,000 fine for violating Covid-19 SOP. – Picture from Instagram/Norman Hakim

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Celebrity couple Norman Hakim and his wife Memey Suhaiza along with ex-wife Abby Abadi and her husband Muhammad Faizal Zakari have been served with a RM2,000 fine each for violating Covid-19 safety protocols during the recent Hari Raya festivities.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the deputy public prosecutor decided to issue fines to the family after investigations confirmed there was a standard operating procedure (SOP) breach.

“All individuals have been fined RM2,000,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

Norman and Abby previously made headlines after images showing their large family congregating under one roof to celebrate Hari Raya went viral.

House visits and gatherings are prohibited under the ongoing movement control order.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak confirmed that police launched an investigation into the matter.

“On May 17, at around 4pm, we identified a picture of a celebrity who surfaced online that shows a Hari Raya celebration with other family members whom we suspect don’t live in the same house.

“The incident is believed to have taken place at the celebrity’s Hulu Kelang residence,” he said.

Mohamad Farouk added that the 13 individuals in the photograph violated the SOPs set by the National Security Council to curb rising Covid-19 cases across Malaysia.

Abby had also posted an InstaStory on the first day of Hari Raya to share how her blended family celebrates the occasion every year.

“On fasting month we break fast together on alternate days, don’t tell me we can’t see each other on Hari Raya?

“What’s there to be jealous of?” she wrote.

Abby also said in her post “not all our blessings are the same” and asked followers to not have ill thoughts.