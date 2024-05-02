HULU SELANGOR, May 2 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) says it has no qualms in campaigning for Pang Sock Tao, the unity government’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

BN secretary-general, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, noted that this is not the first time such a coalition has occurred, citing previous instances like the Pulai Parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state assembly by-elections in Johor, as well as the Pelangai state by-election in Pahang, Kemaman parliamentary by-election in Terengganu.

“The Pulai by-election candidate was from Amanah Party, and represented the Unity government as a whole. Therefore, all parties involved are directly committed to ensuring the victory of the Unity government's candidate,” he stated after attending the Madani Youth Voice programme last night.

The minister of higher education, who is responsible for leading the party machinery for the by-election alongside Minister of Human Resources, Steven Sim, mentioned that the campaign is progressing well.

Meanwhile, Sim, who is also DAP national organising secretary, emphasised that Pang's selection as a candidate reflects the party's earnestness in showcasing young talent.

“Pang, being a woman, embodies the ability to carry forward the legacy of the late Lee Kee Hiong who previously held the seat.

“We also aim to see young generations as torchbearers and successors...we want to witness the continuity of that legacy,” he said during the event.

Pang is facing three challengers: Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia), and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The by-election was called following the passing of incumbent Lee, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission has set May 11 as the polling day, with early voting on May 7. ― Bernama