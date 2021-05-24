Now, Neelofa gets roasted online for allegedly leaving police HQ with more than three people in car (VIDEO)

Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail arrive at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court May 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, May 24 — Eagle-eyed social media users have once again trained their sights on Neelofa over another alleged breach of movement control order standard operating procedures.

The matter surfaced when the celebrity entrepreneur allegedly left the Seremban district police headquarters this afternoon in a vehicle with more than three people.

A video posted by Bernama on Twitter shows Neelofa, whose full name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, exiting the headquarters and getting into the backseat of a car with her televangelist husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, better known as PU Riz.

Her lawyer was then seen getting into the front passenger seat, suggesting that four people were in the car including the driver.

Only three people are allowed to travel in a car according to the rules set out under the movement control order (MCO).

Twitter user @HermyRahim highlighted the issue in a retweeted post of the Bernama video of Neelofa.

He also tagged the official Royal Malaysia Police account in his tweet.

“Greetings @PDRMsia, I feel that it is a standard operating procedure (SOP) MCO breach when one car is carrying four people.

“The SOP before May 25 only allows three people per car. Correct me if I’m wrong.

“Okay, time to open a new investigation paper (on Neelofa) until doomsday comes,” he wrote.

Salam @PDRMsia saya rasa ada satu kesalahan melanggar SOP perintah kawalan pergerakan apabila satu kereta ini dinaiki 4 orang.



SOP sebelum 25 hb sepatutnya 3 orang sahaja satu kereta. Betulkan jika saya salah.



OK sekarang buka lagi satu kertas siasatan sampai kiamat. https://t.co/FWVZ7Annbr — HermyR (@HermyRahim) May 24, 2021

>

The exact number of people in the car could not be verified based on the video alone.

The tweet has been gaining traction online with more than 1,800 retweets and 1,000 likes at the time of writing.

Many Malaysians have been expressing frustration over Neelofa’s repeated infractions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Neelofa was at the police headquarters this morning to give a statement over allegedly failing to wear a face mask underneath her niqab at the Seremban Magistrates’ Court on May 20, where she and PU Riz were charged with breaking several standard operating procedures (SOPs) during a cross-border shopping trip to buy carpets on May 2.

The two pleaded not guilty and were released after paying a total of RM15,000 in bail.

Neelofa, PU Riz, and their family members were previously issued a collective fine of RM60,000 for flouting SOPs during her March 27 wedding and breaching regulations on interstate travel when the couple jetted off to Langkawi shortly after.