Popular animated TV series ‘Papa Pipi’ to be aired during school holidays, Ramadan

'Papa Pipi' tells the story of Captain Papa Zola’s life with his daughter, Pipi — Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The popular animated series Papa Pipi, which sparked a phenomenon on YouTube last year, will be aired on television in conjunction with the school holidays.

Monsta’s head of International Brand and Sales, Faiz Zainal Aabidin said in a statement today that the animated series will air on TV3 every Monday to Friday at 5 pm.

A special edition of the Papa Pipi animated series will also be aired in conjunction with Ramadan and Aidilfitri soon. Monsta will also provide interesting collaborations involving this popular duo with local Malaysian artistes later, he said.

Papa Pipi tells the story of Captain Papa Zola’s life with his daughter, Pipi (Princess Intan Payung Indah Zulaikha Odelia Ladasyia Absyari), which is filled with entertaining scenes and family tips that will surely touch the hearts of the audience.

Last year, Papa Pipi’s public service announcement (PSA) videos on Covid-19 titled Pesanan Papa Pipi: Duduk Rumah Diam Diam! Jauhi Covid-19! and the song Ayuh Cuci Tangan’ had sparked a phenomenon on YouTube.

It has garnered 22 million views on the Monsta digital platform as well as received extensive coverage from within and outside the country for delivering important information that is easy for children to understand.

The number of views for the Papa Pipi series has reached 400 million through the Monsta digital platform.

Monsta is an intellectual property and character company that has produced a variety of animated series, films and consumer products in over a decade.

Besides Papa Pipi, the company is also known for the popular animation franchise BoBoiBoy, Fly With Yaya travel series and the upcoming animated series Mechamato.

BoBoiBoy has enjoyed immense success in the Asian region, with over six billion views on YouTube to date. — Bernama