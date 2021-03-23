Live Support presents 'ALIVE AGAIN' with local talents and musicians, performance to help music industry recover

A variety of local talents will be rocking the stage on April 9. ― Picture courtesy of Live Support

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, March 23 ― PR Worldwide and Harith Iskander V-day Production’s Live Support is back after getting the green light to resume its live performances.

Live Supports presents ALIVE AGAIN will be having its first live event at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on April 9 under strict public health protocols amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the best local talents that will be performing are Datuk Zainal Abidin, Harith Iskander, Zee Avi and Muzza.

The two-hour performance will also feature musicians such as Mac Chew, Sham Kamikaze, Lewis Pragasam, Daniel Fong and Khairul Izwan.

PR Worldwide managing director Paramanathan Rajagopal said that the team is focused on keeping artists and fans connected through live music and aligning their core business strategies for the strongest future possible.

“We are proud to announce the resumption of Live Support where musicians, talents, creative crew, event-service suppliers, venues, local event crew and support staff can now restart an industry that has been severely impacted by the pandemic.”

BAC education group managing director Rajasingham expressed his desire to support Live Support’s effort in reviving the entertainment industry especially for Malaysian artistes who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“We hope people will come forward to support this series.”

Meanwhile, Harith Iskander V-day production managing director Datuk Harith Iskander said his team and him are looking forward to being able to get going once again.

“And to show Malaysia that we have some of the best entertainment value in the world,” he said.

Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre general manager Alan Pryor meanwhile added that the centre has in place proper hygiene protocols amid the government’s standard operating procedures.

Those interested to purchase tickets can surf here.