Five feminist documentaries to watch on Netflix for Women's History Month (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 20 ― They have been leading the movement for women's rights and their lives continue to be dedicated to the struggle, on a daily basis. These women, from all walks of life, have one thing in common: they are speaking up and standing up, taking action where they can for their rights. From India to the United States, on television screens as well as in small villages, these five documentaries available on Netflix tell the stories of extraordinary, committed and courageous women.

Feminists: what were they thinking?

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Judy Chicago and Laurie Anderson... A cast of women who recount, often with great emotion, the historic moments of the fight for women's rights. Through the eyes of such diverse and fascinating women, this documentary offers frank discussions and a look at history tinged with humor, but mainly suffused with deep, passionate commitment. From questions of motherhood to abortion, through issues of identity and ethnicity, this documentary shows how feminism remains aconstant and urgent struggle.

Becoming

Her memoir Becoming has become an international bestseller. The journey of Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States and first black woman in the White House, has become a symbol of success and courage for women around the world. This documentary retraces her tour to meet her readers in 34 cities. A dive into the intimate world of a figure who has become a true icon and a source of motivation for millions of people around the world.

Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen

This documentary investigates the representation of transgender people on the screen. Whether in TV series or films, the place of transgender women and men has been and still is fraught with struggles. Performers such as Laverne Cox, known thanks to the series Orange is the New Black, and director Lilly Wachowski, to whom we owe the Matrix saga, testify alongside many other personalities on the difficulties they experience establishing themselves in Hollywood. From the fear conveyed by the media to innovative series, this documentary looks back at the history of the trans community, between pain and hope.

Knock Down the House

The success of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for New York's 14th District has moved and surprised the American political world. In Knock Down the House, the documentary looks back at the campaigns of four women determined to change the American political landscape with their innovative ideas. The story of exceptional women who are leading a relentless fight against a failing American health care system, police violence or for the environment.

Period. End of Sentence

In less than 30 minutes, this documentary deciphers the still taboo subject of menstruation in India and shows how the lack of access to sanitary products has led to school dropout and health problems. In a village near Delhi, some incredible women are leading a fight to make sanitary products available thanks to a machine installed in the village. It's a worldwide fight since it is in California that young high school girls have contributed to finance this distributor. ― ETX Studio