Malaysian rock band Estranged’s humanitarian work brings electricity, internet to rural Sabah villages (VIDEO)

Rich (second left) pictured with children from Kg Bomboi where they helped provide an internet hut for residents. — Picture courtesy of Estranged

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, March 10 — Malaysian rock band Estranged has kept busy despite the Covid-19 pandemic preventing them from going on tour.

The band, made up of vocalist Rich, lead guitarist Hanafi, and rhythm guitarist Din, initially felt down after live gigs and performances became a no-go last year.

They picked themselves up after realising they could lend help to those in need and began devoting themselves to humanitarian work in their home state of Sabah.

The Itu Kamu stars have worked closely with non-governmental organisation Lightup Borneo since 2017 and they recently managed to raise funds to supply hydroelectric power to three rural villages in Ranau.

Din, whose full name is Din Hormatov, told Malay Mail that he wants to use his position as a celebrity musician to help the less fortunate.

“It feels great to know that with Estranged and our music, we are privileged to make a living and then are able to give back to communities.

“Personally it makes me a better person to always stay grateful and realising that you can add so much by contributing to communities and society,” he said.

(From left) Din, Hanafi, and Rich are committed to helping out marginalised communities. — Picture courtesy of Estranged

Din added that the band is working closely with their manager Mathew Thomas Philip who has been advising them on their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

Hanafi recalled how the band had spent a full day without electricity in Kg Paus back in 2018 and saw the difficulties it brought to the villagers.

He said the incident inspired them to make greater strides with their humanitarian work and ease the challenges faced by those living in rural areas.

“At one point, we couldn’t bear to see an old couple eating in the dark and knowing the cost that they would have to incur to buy a generator and diesel with the little income they had.

“After our experience in Kg Paus, we realised that because we live in cities, there are things we take for granted.

“This has pushed us to strive in any possible way to help those in need,” said Hanafi, whose full name is Nor Hanafi Noor Hadi.

Estranged's fundraisers have helped make the installation of hydroelectric water pipes possible in rural Sabah villages. — Pictures courtesy of Estranged

The band’s latest CSR project wrapped up last month after the successful installation of an internet hut in Kg Bomboi, Keningau.

Their next mission is to raise funds for a 5-kilowatt micro-hydro generator for residents of Kg Tinanem in Ranau.

The band aims to raise RM26,000 for the project which will benefit five houses and a community hall.

Despite keeping their schedule packed with humanitarian work, Estranged continues to put out music as well and they recently dropped an uplifting new single named Tujuan.

Rich, whose full name is Richael Lawrence Gimbang, said the band wanted to write a song that would address the mental health challenges faced by people in the last year.

He hopes the song can inspire people to find their true calling amidst the difficulties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tujuan tells you that when you are on the brink of wanting to give up, just hold on for a little longer.

“It’s in these difficult, desperate times that you will somehow recognise your true potential and purpose.

“I've heard so many stories of my friends and family going through depression, so I wanted to do something positive about it,” said Rich in a press release.

The band has pledged to donate 20 per cent of proceeds from Tujuan merchandise (including T-shirts, CDs, pen drives, umbrellas, scarves, guitar picks, and many more) to their CSR projects in Borneo.

Estranged’s tour plans are on hold for now but they're aiming to get back on the road as soon as Covid-19 is under control. — Pictures courtesy of Estranged

Estranged also hopes to release more new music in 2021 and they have set themselves a goal of putting out one new track each month.

They’re committed to collaborating with other East Malaysian talents as well, such as Sarawak-born beauty queen Francisca Luhong James who appeared in the Tujuan music video.

Session musicians Jayasamry Jaissen Buntang and Othneil Luke Suinggi, both from Sabah, along with popular Sarawakian sape artist Alena Murang are also featured on the track.