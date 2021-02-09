Indonesian actress Shandy Aulia rebukes IG user who called her bikini ‘pornographic’

Shandy was criticised after she posted snaps of herself on holiday at a beach resort. — Picture via Instagram/shandyaulia

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 9 — Indonesia actress Shandy Aulia had a thing or two to say to an Instagram user who doled out unsolicited advice about her outfit recently.

The Eiffel I’m In Love star had posted photos of herself enjoying the view at the Karma Kandara resort in Bali, where she and her family relocated to last year.

She was seen wearing a blue bandeau bikini, surrounded by a stunning panorama of the ocean waves and natural greenery.

While many users praised Shandy’s physique, others took aim at her choice of swimwear and chastised her for posting “revealing” photos of herself.

One woman in particular claimed that Shandy’s sense of style would be a bad influence on her infant daughter Claire if she did not cover up.

“Next time if you want to post a photo, don’t wear bikinis like this.

“If not, Claire will copy you at being pornographic once she’s older,” said the woman.

The commenter also shared that while she was inspired by Shandy’s commitment to staying fit, she advised her to wear clothes that were “more decent.”

While other angry commenters came to Shandy’s defence, the 33-year-old kept her cool and responded calmly to the woman in her Instagram comments.

“Hello ma’am, I just found out that wearing a bikini could be considered pornographic.

“I think everyone’s way of thinking is different, because if a woman was pornographic for simply wearing a bikini, then so many women in this world would be pornographic just because they wear bikinis.

“To me, judging someone’s personality based on what they wear is a shallow way of thinking because I see someone not only based on their clothing but from many aspects,” wrote Shandy.