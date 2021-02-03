Blackpink’s Jennie rakes in five million YouTube subscribers after posting just one vlog (VIDEO)

Jennie’s career as a YouTuber has gotten off to a promising start. — Picture via Instagram/jennierubyjane

PETALING JAYA, Feb 3 — It only took one video for Blackpink’s Jennie to sail past the five million subscriber mark on YouTube after she started her channel last month.

The K-pop singer achieved the milestone over two weeks after she posted a video titled “Hello world . From Jennie” on January 16, which was also her 25th birthday.

In the clip, which was shot at Jennie’s home, the How You Like That star said she wanted to give fans a sneak peek into her daily life through her content.

Jennie did her best to ease into her new title as a YouTuber as she bashfully asked her fans to like and subscribe to her channel.

She also shared a cover of Mandy Moore’s When Will My Life Begin off the soundtrack of the Disney film Tangled.

Jennie ended the video by thanking the Blackpink fandom, known as Blinks, for their support and birthday wishes.

“I hope you guys enjoyed the video I prepared for you today and I’ll try hard to make better videos for you guys from now on.

“And I want to say thank you to all of my Blinks for wishing me the best birthday I’ve ever had,” said Jennie, who spoke in both Korean and English.

Despite only posting one video, Jennie is already eligible to receive YouTube’s Gold Creator Award which is given to a channel once it racks up one million subscribers.

Blackpink fans are known for their undying support and dedication to the girl group and have helped them break several world records with their songs and music videos.

The quartet, which consists of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, is the first music group and Korean act to have three music videos each accumulating one billion views on YouTube.

They are also the most-subscribed music group, female act, and Asian act on the streaming platform.