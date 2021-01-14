Mother of Malaysian celebrity Neelofa to cancel trademark application for ‘Harimau Menangis’ following Twitter backlash

Datin Noor Kartini Noor Mohamed sparked controversy online for attempting to trademark the phrase ‘harimau menangis’. — Pictures via Instagram/noorkartini and Facebook/Makan Sedap Bangi

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The owner of Noor Khan Enterprise, Datin Noor Kartini Noor Mohamed today vowed to cancel a trademark application for “harimau menangis” following backlash on Twitter.

According to Harian Metro, Noor Kartini, who is the mother of celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa, apologised and said she will cancel the application as soon as possible.

“I apologise and am aware of the mistake and hope that the decision I made today can clarify and alleviate the situation.

“I decided to cancel the trademark application for the name harimau menangis as soon as possible.”

She was quoted saying that her initial purpose to apply for the trademark was simply to protect her business brand and also the sales agent to avoid others from creating a counterfeit product.

Noor Kartini also noted that she had no intention of affecting other traders selling the product.

“Hopefully with this explanation this issue is resolved and not prolonged,” she said.

Earlier a screengrab of the trademark application to MyIPO made its rounds on Twitter and caused an uproar online.

Many angry users criticised the move, saying it would affect small business owners selling the dish.

Some also questioned how it is possible to trademark the name of a dish that was not invented by the person.

To clear the air, it was reported that Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) director-general Datuk Mohd Roslan Mahayudin came forward to explain that application was still in the inspection stage and that the phrase has yet to become the company’s exclusive rights.

The screengrab of the application which went viral was dated November 24, 2020 and showed the status was “under formality verification” as of November 30, 2020.