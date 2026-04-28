GEORGE TOWN, April 28 — Malaysia’s film industry is set for a fresh injection with Mamu The Movie, a production that promises not only entertainment, but also a rich mix of emotion, comedy, action and family values that resonate deeply with local audiences.

Produced by Emilia Nasser, the film draws inspiration from everyday community life, particularly among Penangites, where the term “mamu” symbolises close bonds, brotherhood and the role of a male figure within the family institution.

Emilia said the film brings together a strong lineup of popular actors, including Saiful Apek, Wan Raja, Zairi Aziz, Priscilla Nair, Didie Alias, Diana Danielle, Shahidan Izwan, Yassin, Bell Ngasri, Adam Corrie, Risteena and Wafa Reina, alongside emerging talents including digital content creators from Penang, particularly TikTok personalities.

“This film is more than just entertainment; it invites audiences to explore the meaning of ‘mamu’ itself: a father, a brother, or a male figure who plays an important role in both family and society.

“The presence of such a strong cast will undoubtedly enhance the storyline and attract audiences from all walks of life,” she told Bernama after the script reading and thanksgiving ceremony for the film here.

Adding to the excitement, Saiful Apek takes on an unconventional transformation to portray the emotionally complex lead character, Mamu Tajuddin.

Directed by Zulkifli Abu Hassan, filming is scheduled to begin on May 29 around Penang and is expected to take more than a month to complete.

Zulkifli said the film adopts a distinctive visual approach, blending cinematic elements inspired by Bollywood, Tamil and Telugu films, complete with musical romantic sequences and vibrant visuals, while still maintaining a strong local identity.

The film also celebrates cultural diversity by featuring a multi-ethnic cast within a harmonious narrative, including an Indian heroine character that reflects Malaysia’s multicultural society.

“We want to show that our industry can go further by embracing diverse talents and cultures. Interestingly, more than half of the cast hail from Penang,” he said.

At its core, the film centres on the relationship between a father and child, exploring themes of sacrifice, emotional conflict and the challenges of family life.

The beauty of Penang also plays a significant ‘character’ in the film, with more than 30 scenic locations featured, highlighting a blend of traditional charm and modern development.

New talents Priscilla Nair (left) and Zairi Aziz are set to star in 'Mamu The Movie'. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Saiful Apek, whose real name is Muhammad Saiful Azam Mohamed Yusoff, expressed optimism that the film will capture audience attention through its fresh and unexpected storytelling approach.

He noted that the strength of the production lies not only in its narrative, but also in its technical aspects such as cinematography and filmmaking techniques, which help actors bring their characters to life.

“When you look at the screenplay, the filmmaking approach and the cinematography, all of these greatly support the acting. If everything planned translates well on screen, I believe it will offer something refreshing to audiences,” he said.

With an estimated production cost of nearly RM2 million, the film is targeting box office earnings between RM10 million and RM15 million, while also aiming to penetrate international markets including Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia.

Beyond local screenings, the production team plans to submit the film to international film festivals to introduce it on the global stage.

Mamu The Movie is expected to hit cinemas on December 22. — Bernama