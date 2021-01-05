Singer Zizi Kirana says she needs time to delete ‘sexy’ photos, tells followers to ‘relax’, be patient

The 35-year-old announced last week she would no longer be seen in figure-hugging outfits. ― Picture via Instagram/Zizi Kirana

PETALING JAYA, Jan 5 ― Singer Zizi Kirana is asking fans and followers for more time to delete images of her wearing revealing clothes on Instagram.

This comes after the ex-Akademi Fantasia contestant announced she will no longer be seen in figure-fitting outfits to avoid upsetting her mother.

The 35-year-old whose real name is Nur Fazelah @ Zizie Mad Tahil said there are a lot of pictures to remove from the photo-sharing platform and has told observers to be patient.

“Netizens crack me up, after I released a statement saying ‘I’m deleting my sexy pictures’, many quickly scrolled to the first image I uploaded.

“And when I’ve missed an image, they immediately say, ‘You didn’t even delete it’.

“Guys, relax, one by one, okay? ― Your patience is needed because there are a lot of images,” Zizi wrote on Instagram Stories recently.

Zizi said some Instagram users have been going through her account to see if the singer ‘missed’ any pictures. ― Screenshot via Instagram Instagram/Zizi Kirana

In her post, the Nak Ke Tak Nak singer took the opportunity to wish her fans and followers well.

Semporna-born Zizi has often been targeted by social media users who claim her outfits are “too sexy”, even comparing her to a porn star.

While she is known for hitting back at critics, Zizi said she will stop wearing skin-baring outfits after she was advised by her mother.

The singer said she couldn’t bear upsetting her mother and wanted to turn over a new leaf.

“I was told off by mummy, because in all my 35 years, she has never sent me such long messages advising me,” she told mStar last week.

“When mummy sent me those messages, I kept thinking if I was disappointing her all this time.

“I cried reading her messages.”