Taiwanese star Jay Chou postpones KL concert again due to Covid-19

Jay Chou's concert in Malaysia has been postponed indefinitely. — Picture via Facebook/ Jay Chou

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou's Carnival World Tour — Kuala Lumpur has been postponed indefinitely.

In a post via its official Facebook page, TicketCharge said the concert that was slated for January 16 next year at Bukit Jalil National Stadium will be rescheduled following government regulations and travel restrictions,.

It stated that the new date will be announced in early January 2021.

The concert was originally scheduled for February 29 but was later pushed to August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to queries from fans, the company said refund details will be updated early next month.

Carnival World Tour is Chou's eighth concert tour to celebrate the multi award-winning singer’s 20 years in the music business.

Chou last performed in Malaysia in January 2018, before returning again in October to accompany his wife Hannah Quinlivan, who was shooting a movie on location here.