Siti Nurhaliza announces she is four months pregnant with second baby

The 41-year-old singer says she is grateful for being able to conceive two years after welcoming her firstborn Siti Aafiyah. — Picture from Instagram/@ctdk

PETALING JAYA, Dec 1 — Popular singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin has confirmed that she is four months pregnant with her second child.

Siti took to Instagram to share the good news with her 7.9 million followers, putting an end to speculation after a baby bump was spotted by eagle-eyed observers.

“Today on December 1, 2020, my husband and I are making an official announcement about my four-month-old pregnancy,” the Cindai singer posted this afternoon.

“There was no intention to stay silent the past few months but my husband and I knew when the time is right, we would share this news with all of you, especially our family, relatives, friends, fans and anyone who knows us.”

Siti, who shares two-year-old daughter Siti Aafiyah with her businessman husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, asked everyone to pray for her baby’s good health.

“Thank you again to all of you for your understanding and who have not stopped praying for me all this time.

“I am very grateful for this valuable gift because I was given the opportunity to get pregnant after Siti Aafiyah was two years old,” the 41-year-old said.

The post was accompanied with black and white images of her cradling her baby bump.

Siti’s post has been liked more than 140,000 times at the time of writing and fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with well wishes.

Ning Baizura, Ernie Zakri, Scha Alyahya, Faizal Tahir, Mira Filzah and Fasha Sandha were among the celebrities who congratulated Siti on the happy news.

After previously suffering a miscarriage in 2015, Siti and her husband welcomed daughter Aafiyah in 2018, ending the couple’s 12-year wait for a child.