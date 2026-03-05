KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Local actress Ezzanie Jasny has had a challenging start to the year, battling both a serious head injury from a car accident and alarming online harassment from impersonators in January.

Despite the difficult period, the 27-year-old star of Layang Layang Perkahwinan is now back on her feet and focused on her recovery and career.

“Alhamdulillah, I’m getting better now and I’m already back on set,” Ezzanie told the media at an event in Damansara yesterday.

“There are still bruises on my leg and head, but fortunately, my fringe manages to cover it up. Thankfully, my roles so far are not that heavy.”

Ezzanie disclosed that the accident occurred near her home when her father, who was driving, experienced a brief moment of microsleep, leading to a collision.

Ezzanie, who was in the backseat, struck her head hard during the impact. The injury was severe enough to cause a brain fog, leaving her with little memory of the immediate aftermath.

“I was in and out of consciousness until the next morning,” she recounted.

“I remember the nurses and my friends tried to keep me awake that night out of fear that I might go into a coma. It was bad; there was bleeding, but fortunately, it was an extracranial haemorrhage, where the bleeding was outside the skull.”

She was hospitalised for a week and had to take a brief hiatus from acting to recover from her injuries, which included a bruised eye.

Facing down online threats

In the same month as her accident, Ezzanie also filed a police report against individuals using fake social media accounts with her name and photos to post inappropriate comments during other users’ live sessions.

She revealed that the impersonators had even threatened her family members and personal assistant.

Making the ordeal even more appalling, the threats were sent on the same day as her accident, though she clarified the two events were unrelated.

“Alhamdulillah, I’m happy that they are silent now,” she said, crediting the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for their likely action following her report.

“If that person can read or hear this, hopefully they can stop what they are doing, because this is already a crime.”

Putting the difficult start to the year behind her, Ezzanie is now looking forward to a busy Ramadan.

On top of her acting schedule, she will be participating in the upcoming Absolut Bazaar Festival Gaya Raya at MITEC, where she will sell her homemade Raya cookies.

The bazaar is set to run from March 13 to March 15.