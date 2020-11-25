Singer Alif Satar’s 91-year-old grandfather latest in family to test positive for Covid-19

Alif’s grandfather is currently under the care of frontliners at the Sungai Buloh Hospital. — Pictures from Instagram/alifsatar

PETALING JAYA, Nov 25 — Malaysian singer Alif Satar has revealed that his 91-year-old grandfather is the latest in his family to test positive for Covid-19.

Alif previously tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and various members of his family have also come down with the virus.

The 30-year-old wrote on his Instagram yesterday that his grandfather, affectionately nicknamed Pakwan, is a “Covid-19 fighter” and asked fans to pray for their speedy recovery.

“I’d like to ask for all your help in praying that Pakwan and I will continue to be strong and healthy.

“May Allah bless all of you,” said Alif.

The former One In A Million contestant also thanked medical staff at the Sungai Buloh Hospital for putting their lives on the line to care for his grandfather and other Covid-19 patients in Malaysia.

“You’re doing a great job,” Alif wrote in encouragement.

Alif’s parents, brother, and personal assistant have also contracted Covid-19 following his positive diagnosis over the weekend.

He is currently being treated at a hospital in Melaka where he originally planned to shoot the drama Penjara Janji.

Alif was informed by his father last Saturday that an individual he met in Kuala Lumpur was Covid-19 positive, which prompted him to make a beeline to the hospital to get tested.

His wife and three children aged between one and five have tested negative and are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine at home.

Just two days before testing positive for Covid-19, Alif had performed for the Muzik Muzik 35 (SFMM35) programme at Plaza Alam Sentral in Shah Alam.

The event was attended by various local artistes including Sherry Alhadad, Ismail Izzani, Naim Daniel, Hael Husaini, Stacy Anam, and Zynakal.

Alif personally apologised on social media for causing trouble to the artistes after they shared photos and videos of themselves getting swabbed for Covid-19 at drive-in testing centres.