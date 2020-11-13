Covid-19: Hugh Grant panicked, sprayed Chanel perfume in face after losing sense of smell (VIDEO)

Grant said he grew desperate to revive his sense of smell after losing it in February due to Covid-19. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 13 — British actor Hugh Grant has opened up about his harrowing experience of falling ill with Covid-19.

The romantic comedy star was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently where he talked about losing his sense of smell back in February and descending into a state of panic.

Grant, 60, even tried to spray his wife’s fancy Chanel perfume into his face to revive his senses but only came away with stinging eyes as a result.

“I started sniffing flowers, nothing. And you get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans.

“You know, you want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything.

“I eventually went home and I sprayed my wife's Chanel No. 5 directly into my face. Couldn't smell a thing but I did go blind,” said Grant.

The Notting Hill star, who tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies a month ago, even compared the symptoms he had earlier this year to feeling as if disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was sitting on his chest.

He also talked about being constantly covered in a “poncho of sweat” and his eyeballs swelling up and becoming “three sizes too big.”

Now that he’s made a complete recovery, Grant has been spending time at home with his family in London.

The father-of-five even found himself developing an appreciation for Barbie dolls after watching his daughters constantly playing with them during the lockdown period.

“I played with them and their Barbies and to start with, you think ‘Oh, I’m just being nice.’

“But then I realised, even after my girls went to bed, I was still playing with the Barbies,” said Grant.

The anecdote amused host Stephen Colbert, who joked that Grant has, “every right to a Malibu Dreamhouse as much as the next person.”