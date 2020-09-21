Emmy winners in key categories

The main winners at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards. — AFP composite image

LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 — Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles yesterday.

HBO's Watchmen led the way with a total of 11 wins, including the prize for best limited series.

Cult favourite Schitt's Creek cleaned up in the comedy awards, taking home a total of nine prizes, including four for creator and star Daniel Levy.

And among the dramas, Succession took home top honors for best series, best lead actor, best writing and best directing.

Outstanding drama series: Succession

Outstanding comedy series: Schitt's Creek

Lead actor, drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead actress, drama: Zendaya, Euphoria

Supporting actor drama: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Supporting actress, drama: Julia Garner, Ozark

Lead actor, comedy: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Lead actress, comedy: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Supporting actor, comedy: Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Supporting actress, comedy: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding limited series: Watchmen

Lead actor, limited series or movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Lead actress, limited series or movie: Regina King, Watchmen

Supporting actor, limited series or movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Supporting actress, limited series or movie: Uzo Aduba, Mrs America

Outstanding television movie: Bad Education

Programmes with most overall wins:

Watchmen (11)

Schitt's Creek (9)

Succession (7)

The Mandalorian (7) — AFP