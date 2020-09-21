Emmy winners in key categories

LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 — Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles yesterday.
HBO's Watchmen led the way with a total of 11 wins, including the prize for best limited series.
Cult favourite Schitt's Creek cleaned up in the comedy awards, taking home a total of nine prizes, including four for creator and star Daniel Levy.
And among the dramas, Succession took home top honors for best series, best lead actor, best writing and best directing.
Outstanding drama series: Succession
Outstanding comedy series: Schitt's Creek
Lead actor, drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead actress, drama: Zendaya, Euphoria
Supporting actor drama: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Supporting actress, drama: Julia Garner, Ozark
Lead actor, comedy: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Lead actress, comedy: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Supporting actor, comedy: Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Supporting actress, comedy: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding limited series: Watchmen
Lead actor, limited series or movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Lead actress, limited series or movie: Regina King, Watchmen
Supporting actor, limited series or movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Supporting actress, limited series or movie: Uzo Aduba, Mrs America
Outstanding television movie: Bad Education
Programmes with most overall wins:
Watchmen (11)
Schitt's Creek (9)
Succession (7)
The Mandalorian (7) — AFP