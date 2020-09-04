Thai singer Jannine Weigel to release new single 'Passcode' on Sept 18

Thai-German singer Jannine Weigel will be dropping her new single 'Passcode' on September 18, 2020. — Photo via Facebook/ JannineWeigelOfficialArtist

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Thai-German singer Jannine Weigel will be dropping her new single Passcode this Sept 18.

The first song by new record label RedRecords, which is a joint venture between AirAsia and Universal Music Group, is produced by Grammy-nominated record producer Tommy Brown known for his work with Ariana Grande, Chris Brown and Fifth Harmony.

In a statement, RedRecords said Passcode was co-written by Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.

“The single is accompanied by a dazzling video directed by Philip Rom Kulleh.”

“Some of Malaysia and Thailand’s biggest TikTok influencers feature among the cast of the video, shot and produced in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,” said RedRecords.

The 20-year-old Weigel, who has achieved stardom in Thailand with 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube, 3.2 million followers on Facebook, 1.7 million on Instagram and more than 500,000 on TikTok, said she was excited over the song.

“I love that it captures my personality perfectly — fun and bubbly, but with a little bit of an edge,” she said.

While Weigel has a successful career as an actor, model and influencer, singing has always been her biggest passion.

“Singing is what truly makes me happy. I love how music can affect people and how a song can evoke raw emotions in all of us,” she said.

Born in Steinfurt, Germany, Weigel moved to Thailand when she was 10.

She created waves when, as a teenager, she would upload cover versions of her favourite songs to her YouTube channel where she later became the first Thai singer to receive YouTube’s highly-coveted Gold Button.