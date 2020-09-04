Instagram user slammed after mocking actress Hanis Zalikha for speaking English in cooking video (VIDEO)

Local actress Hanis Zalikha was mocked for speaking English in a recent cooking video she uploaded on Instagram. — Photo via Instagram/Hanis Zalikha

KUALA LUMPUR, September 4 — Think before you speak or in this case, before you comment — the phrase fits well with local actress Hanis Zalikha situation.

Hanis had recently uploaded a short cooking video of her making a cheesy blueberry spread on toast via her Instagram account.

Hanis, who is no stranger when it comes to sharing recipes on her Instagram, had decided to share the simple yet sweet and savoury recipe.

Although, what comes next isn’t too sweet.

An Instagram user can be seen commenting on a sarcastic note mocking Hanis for using English instead of Bahasa Malaysia when explaining in the video.

“Don’t you know how to speak Bahasa Malaysia?” said Instagram user, Marthiayahya.

Hanis followers were quick to come to her defence by replying to the comment saying that there was nothing wrong in speaking English.

“It’s simple English, can’t you understand? Are you kidding me?” commented one user.

Another user was also seen defending Hanis by explaining that Hanis’s followers were not just Malaysians, adding that the blueberries in the video were sent to her from the United States and it’s only logical that she made the video in English.

The Momok the Movie actress’s video has been viewed over 300,000 times since it was uploaded on August 22 and Hanis were nowhere to be seen in the comment section.