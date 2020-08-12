Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors list

US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of ‘Fast & Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw’, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, July 13, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world’s highest-paid male actors for a second straight year, according to an annual tally released by Forbes magazine yesterday.

Johnson, also known by his ring name ‘The Rock’, earned US$87.5 million (RM367 million) from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, Forbes said, including US$23.5 million from Netflix Inc to star in movie thriller Red Notice. He also benefited from his ‘Project Rock’ fitness wear line for Under Armour Inc.

Ryan Reynolds, who co-stars with Johnson in Red Notice, came in second in the Forbes ranking of male stars. He earned US$20 million for that film, plus another US$20 million for Netflix movie Six Underground, the magazine said, part of his US$71.5 million total for the one-year period.

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, star of Netflix action comedy Spenser Confidential, finished third with US$58 million. Next on the list were actors Ben Affleck with US$55 million and Vin Diesel with US$54 million.

Akshay Kumar, the only Bollywood star in the top 10, landed in sixth place with earnings of US$48.5 million. Most of his income came from product endorsements, Forbes said.

Rounding out the list were Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, actors Will Smith and Adam Sandler, and martial-arts star Jackie Chan.

The figures are pre-tax and do not include deductions for fees given to agents, managers and lawyers, Forbes said.

The magazine releases a separate list of highest-paid actresses. — Reuters