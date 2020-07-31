Netflix is developing an animated series based on video game ‘Splinter Cell’

The ‘Splinter Cell’ franchise has sold more than 30 million video games worldwide, according to a 2019 report. — Picture from Ubisoft via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 — After Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video, another of the “Tom Clancy” stories has tempted a leading streaming platform.

Netflix has teamed up with Ubisoft to adapt the hit Splinter Cell series, Variety reveals.

While a movie adaptation was announced a few years ago with Tom Hardy in the starring role, this will be an animated series.

According to Variety, Netflix has already ordered two 16-episode seasons, and Derek Kolstad, director of the John Wick franchise, will write the screenplay and serve as executive producer, but these details have yet to be confirmed by the streaming platform.

Splinter Cell has been one of gaming’s most lucrative franchises since its launch in 2002. It’s one of Ubisoft’s biggest games alongside Assassin’s Creed.

The story revolves around Sam Fisher, a former Navy Seal recruited by the NSA to become an agent for the top secret Echelon 3 division.

In all, the series counts seven games: Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell in 2002, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow in 2004, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory in 2005, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Essentials in 2006, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent in 2006, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction in 2010 and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2013.

As the series is still in development, no casting details have been announced.

Besides Netflix, Ubisoft has already collaborated with Apple TV+ for the Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet series already online. — AFP-Relaxnews