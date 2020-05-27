Malaysian actor arrested for running away with 24-year-old married manager

The suspect’s mobile phone and SIM card were confiscated after the woman’s husband lodged a police report. – AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, May 27 – A 23-year-old male actor was arrested by the police last night for allegedly having an affair and running away with a married woman.

The unnamed suspect was arrested at 9pm yesterday when he was called in to provide a statement at the Ampang District Police Headquarters, reported Harian Metro.

According to sources, police confiscated the actor’s mobile phone and SIM card to assist in investigations into police reports made by the woman’s husband.

“The actor, who has acted in a number of dramas and films, allegedly ran away with his married 24-year-old manager the day before yesterday which her husband was only aware of when he came home around 8pm,” an unnamed source was quoted.

“It is understood the forbidden relationship began last year after she was working with the suspect before leaving her home to be with him.”

The source added that following the report, police later called the suspect to assist in the investigation and arrested him.

“The review also found that the actor had a previous drug-related criminal record.

“It is understood that the suspect was remanded today to assist in the investigation under Section 498 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both if convicted.”

The suspect is also being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Act 336).