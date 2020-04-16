‘Venom’ actor Tom Hardy will read bedtime stories to help children in the UK sleep better

The English actor will be accompanied by his adorable French bulldog Blue. — Picture from Instagram/Tom Hardy

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Trouble falling asleep?

British actor Tom Hardy is set to help the weary fall into a peaceful slumber with his storytelling skills.

Fans of the Venom star have six bedtime stories to look forward to as the actor goes on British kids’ channel CBeebies in a bid to soothe sleepless nights amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BBC reported that Hardy wanted to keep children in the United Kingdom entertained during this challenging time.

And it won’t be the actor’s first storytelling gig.

Hardy made his CBeebies bedtime story debut on New Year’s Eve in 2016 where he read Simon Philip and Kate Hindley’s You Must Bring a Hat.

Proving to be a brilliant bedtime storyteller, the stories were an instant hit, raking in over 1 million views on the BBC streaming service, BBC iPlayer.

The following year, Hardy returned for another bedtime story in conjunction with Valentine’s Day.

For his latest storytelling outing, the actor will read one new story each day starting Monday April 27 to Friday May 1.

Hardy will be accompanied by his beloved French bulldog, Blue, that will no doubt delight canine lovers.

The 42-year-old filmed the stories in his garden and observed social distancing guidelines.

The actor will kick off his bedtime story sessions with Hug Me by Simone Ciraolo.

According to the BBC, the story is about a young cactus named Felipe “who really needs a hug but his family just isn’t the touchy-feely kind so he sets off to find a friend of his own — and a hug.”

Other stories include:

Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston — a story about two children who live on opposite sides of the globe craving friendship.

There’s A Tiger In The Garden by Lizzy Stewart — about the power of imagination and a girl named Nora who doesn’t believe her grandmother who claims to have seen a tiger in the garden.

Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton — teaching little crabs to muster the courage to try new things.

The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks — a bold and humorous tale about dealing with problems.

Details of the sixth and final story will be announced soon.

“It goes without saying how thrilled we are to have Tom reading more stories for us,” said BBC Children’s content head Cheryl Taylor.

“It’s during challenging times like this that the BBC serves its purpose to entertain the whole of the UK and these new stories are guaranteed to do just that with their themes of long distance friendship, sharing problems and true courage in overcoming seemingly impossible challenges.”

Hardy joins the likes of Dolly Parton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o and Reese Witherspoon who have all signed up for storytelling initiatives during the coronavirus outbreak.