Disco queen Gloria Gaynor kicks off new handwashing challenge to the tune of ‘I Will Survive’ to fight Covid-19 (VIDEO)

I Will Survive Covid-19! The disco queen's TikTok challenge aims to motivate others to wash their hands while singing her famous hit. — Screengrab from Instagram/Gloria Gaynor

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Her 1978 hit song I Will Survive may be the ultimate breakup anthem for many but disco queen Gloria Gaynor managed to repurpose its lyrics to keep up with the times.

Amid the pandemic that is Covid-19, Gaynor has come up with the ultimate coronavirus survival guide by taking to TikTok to motivate others to wash their hands the right way.

While singing her song’s iconic chorus, of course.

The TikTok clip shows the 70-year-old singer standing by her sink to pump put some soap before wetting her hands and starts rubbing her hands together in a thorough manner without missing the hidden spots between her fingers while singing along to the hit.

“It only takes 20 seconds to ‘Survive’,” Gaynor captioned her video two days ago.

The timeliness of the New Jersey native’s #iwillsurvivechallenge seems to be resonating with many who are jumping on the trend and posting similar videos of them washing their hands to the disco classic.

In the wake of the deadly Covid-19 global pandemic, public health agencies around the world say the best way to prevent transmission of the virus is frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

This step is especially crucial if you’ve been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.