US actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for Covid-19 in Australia

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Covid-19. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― US actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The 63-year-old award winning actor confirmed the news via his Instagram post today.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks promised fans that he would keep the world posted and updated about he and Wilson's condition.

“Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks is in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s as yet titled Elvis Presley movie.

According to the New York Times, Hanks is playing the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s eccentric manager, who groomed the famous singer to stardom in the 1950s.

Production on the film was set to begin on Monday.

Warner Bros who are the studio behind the film have issued a statement saying “the health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”