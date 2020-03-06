Mongolian band The Hu continues to rock on while preserving their ancestral culture and history

The Hu rocking the stage at The Bee, Publika last saturday. ― Picture by Chin Woon Liew

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 ― Mongolian rock band The Hu recently brought their unique brand of music for Malaysians to revel in during its 13-song performance at The Bee, Publika.

Being the featured band for the Rockaway Showcase, The Hu expressed their gratitude after their gig.

“We are super excited to perform here in Malaysia! We always wanted to come to see our fans and perform.”

“The show was amazing, and we felt so much love and support! Thank you so much Malaysia!”

The Mongolian rock band has been making headlines in the rock music scene around the world for their exceptional sound.

The Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle) is one of the traditional mongolian instruments. ― Picture by Chin Woon Liew

The uniqueness of their sound comes from the intriguing throat singing technique.

It was passed down from their ancestors and the combination of traditional Mongolian instruments like the Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle), Tovshuur (three-stringed lute), Tsuur (Mongolian flute) and Tumur Khuur (Jew’s harp).

“These instruments have been played by our ancestors for thousands of years. The acoustic of our instruments has remained the same and we only modified the image.”

“Our traditional music already had elements of rock in it so developing our sound came very naturally,” said the Mongolian band.

Apart from their sounds, lyrically The Hu are also famously known for affiliating their music with the stories of the great Khans and warriors.

According to the band, even though the Great Genghis Khan is known as a warlord but there’s almost little to no appreciation given to what he has contributed to the world at the time.

“In Mongolia, he’s considered the founding father of the country similar to Thomas Jefferson in America. Chinggis Khaan is known for being a warlord and conqueror, but there are a lot of things that most people don’t know about.”

“In his time Mongol empire allowed religious freedom in the 13th century which was never heard of at that time. Also, the first postal service and the first diplomatic passport aka the Gereg were invented by him,” The Hu explained.

The Hu performed a total of 13 songs at The Bee, Publika last Saturday. ― Picture by Chin Woon Liew

The word “Hu” actually stands for human being in Mongolian root word and in contrast to their appearance, The Hu is actually spreading the message of peace and love in their music as seen in their latest album The Gereg.

“Our message to the world via The Gereg album is reminding the importance of showing gratitude to your parents, loving your homeland, protecting nature, loving and respecting women, respecting your country's history and ancestors and finally giving individuals an inner power and a belief in their future.”

The Hu has become a worldwide sensation with 80 million YouTube views. ― Picture by Chin Woon Liew

With a total of 80 million YouTube views, a sold-out European tour and being one of the line-ups for the upcoming Coachella Festival, The Hu admits that they are overwhelmed by the support shown by the world for their music.

“We expected some kind of success because we worked so hard to make the album and our music videos, but the support has exceeded all of our expectations.”

“We’re very honoured and humbled by the reactions of the people all around the world.”